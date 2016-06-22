Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,961 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks on Wednesday.
UBS
UBS warned its clients on Tuesday it may fail to execute
some orders on its electronic trading platform should this
week's Brexit referendum affect liquidity or cause extreme
volatility.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne + Nagel has an eye out for acquisitions
that could help its growing e-commerce and pharmaceutical
logisitics division, its CEO told Swiss paper Finanz und
Wirtschaft.
* Altin's chief executive Tony Morrongiello has
stepped down, the company said on Tuesday, and will be replaced
by Claudia Habermacher, currently CEO of Alpine Select AG
.
* Axpo Holding has named Willibald Kohlpaintner
its new head of nuclear of energy.
* Zueblin Immobilien says Iosif Bakaleynik plans to
resign as chief executive in order to focus on the role of
chairman at the company. Zueblin's board of directors expects to
nominate a new CEO by the end of the third quarter this year.
Bakaleynik will continue as chief executive until such a time.
* Pax Anlage AG said it was starting to implement
its new strategy by adding two apartment buildings to its real
estate investment portfolio. It also appointed Franz Rutzer as
CEO.
ECONOMY
ZEW Investor Sentiment for June due at 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)