Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23

ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 7,975 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche is increasingly confident it will continue to increase sales and profit even as cut-rate copies of the Swiss drugmaker's older cancer medicines start to grab business next year, its chief executive said. "In terms of growth, I am now at the point where I sleep much better," Severin Schwan told Reuters on a visit to London.

For more news, click

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse and China Merchants are among the suitors bidding for Royal Bank of Scotland's Greek shipping finance business which is worth about $3 billion, banking and financial sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A former Credit Suisse AG banker pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Virginia to charges of helping U.S. taxpayers evade income taxes, the U.S. Justice Department said.

U.S. authorities are investigating Credit Suisse's operations in Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For more news, click

UBS

The United States has dismissed a summons enforcement action against UBS AG after the bank complied with an Internal Revenue Service summons for bank records held in its Singapore office, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said a new analysis in JAMA Cardiology has found that timely and broad adoption of its Entresto treatment by all eligible heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction could prevent or postpone more than 28,000 deaths each year in the U.S. alone.

* Sika AG said it had been informed that Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) challenges certain decisions of its annual general meeting of April 12. SWH challenges the re-election to the board of directors of Monika Ribar and Paul Haelg, Daniel Sauter, Ulrich Suter and Christoph Tobler and non-election of Jacques Bischoff as a board member

* Clariant has inaugurated its new production plant for water-based pigment preparations in Mexico. The new plant located in Santa Clara doubles Clariant's Mexico annual production capacity for water-based pigment preparations and enhances its ability to serve customers across North and Latin America, the company said.

* Meyer Burger said it had won a 21 million Swiss franc order from a Chinese tier-one supplier in the solar industry. The high-tech equipment will be used for the production of solar wafers.

* Gottex Fund Management said its shareholders passed a resolution, with a majority of 99.66% of the votes cast, authorizing the Board of Directors to issue up to a maximum of 100,000,000 new shares for any purpose in the best interest of the company.

* Carlo Gavazzi reported a 0.5 percent increase in operating revenue to 130.2 million Swiss francs ($135.81 million). Group net income amounted to 9.6 million francs against 12.3 million francs in the previous year, mainly due to an exchange loss of 0.7 million francs due to the uneven movement of the euro against the U.S. dollar compared to an exchange gain of 1 million francs last year.

* DKSH said it has agreed a deal with Dr. Wolff Group to supply the Alpecin hair care brand in China. DSKH will provide registration, importation, sales, distribution, logistics and collection services for Dr. Wolff's products in the country.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)