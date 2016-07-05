Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

ZURICH, July 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,043 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank has received an order from the
Swiss Federal Tax Administration to provide information based on
a French request for administrative assistance in tax matters,
the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank has decided to combine its fixed income and
equities businesses in the Asia-Pacific region and the
investment bank has named Ali Naqvi as head of the combined
unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
Five members of BSI's executive board will join EFG's
executive committee once the Zurich-based bank has closed its
acquisition of the Ticinese lender. On July 26, EFG's board of
directors will additionally propose 15 million new registered
shares at an extraordinary general meeting to finance the
purchase.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* LafargeHolcim has received five final bids for
Lafarge's India assets, Mint reported, citing four people
directly familiar with the matter.
* Julius Baer said it had closed of the acquisition
of the fully-licensed private bank Commerzbank International
S.A. Luxembourg. The target bank reported approximately 2.5
billion euros ($2.78 billion) of assets under management and
about 150 employees.
* Gottex Fund Management is issuing just under 37
million new shares for an expected gross proceed of roughly 7
million Swiss francs ($7.21 million) and conversion of roughly
5.6 million francs from liabilities into equity. The company
expects shares to begin trading on the Swiss stock exchange on
July 6.
* Partners Group is leading a consortium of
investors--including Caisse de depot et placement de Quebec and
China Investment Corporation subsidiary CIC Capital--in
purchasing French property manager Foncia from private equity
firms Bridgepoint and Eurazeo. Foncia generated revenues of
around 700 million euros in 2015, Partners Group said, without
disclosing terms of the deal.
* Von Roll Holding will cut up to 160 jobs in a
restructuring plan that will reduce fixed costs and place focus
on its core electrical insulation business and markets like
electromobility. The group estimates 8 million francs in
restructuring costs and savings of around 4 million francs in
2016 from employee reduction.
* Burkhalter Holding said it is buying M + H
Elektro AG and Jurt Elektro AG in Lachen in the Swiss canton of
Schwyz. Both companies have been operating in the electrical
market since 1993 and offer traditional electrical engineering
services.
* Peak Growth Fund, Luxembourg, said it has sold its entire
shareholding interest in New Value of 15.82 percent to
Mont Grinnell Financière SA, Neuchâtel.
* Pax Anlage sold a non-strategic 51 percent stake
in Sonnenhof Immobilien AG.
* WISeKey International Holding announced its
participation in Microsoft CityNext.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
($1 = 0.9712 Swiss francs)
