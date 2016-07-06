Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

ZURICH, July 6The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7,901 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt the
earnings of European building materials firms' UK operations,
Moody's said. Cement and aggregate producers HeidelbergCement
and LafargeHolcim whose infrastructure and commercial
construction projects typically run for a year or more, face
long-term challenges, Moody's said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler Holding and GE Digital announced a
strategic alliance that will use the full potential of the
industrial internet for digital innovations in elevators,
escalators and smart buildings.
* Kuehne und Nagel said it had signed a new
long-term contract for UK warehousing and distribution services
with Assa Abloy.
* Barry Callebaut announced the further expansion
of its Cocoa Horizons sustainability programme in Ghana.
* A court has approved Charles Voegele Belgium's
application for judicial reorganization through transfer of
business activities.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach Chief Executive Clemens
Iller told Finanz und Wirtschaft he was cautious about reaching
the company's mid-term targets although the company was making
good progress with its strategic plan.
* Geberit said it will split its group executive
board into the areas of Operations and Product Management &
Innovation from Sept. 1. The company said it is also will
appoint Martin Baumueller as a new member of the executive
board.
* Actelion said it is initiating phase III study to
evaluate macitentan (opsumit) in children with pulmonary
arterial hypertension.
* Georg Fischer said its GF Automotive division has
received a major global order for passenger cars' structural
parts from a well-known European car manufacturer. The contract
amounts to 84 million euros ($92.84 million).
* Partners Group, the global private markets
investment manager, plans to expand its Asian presence with the
opening of an office in the Philippines in September, 2016.
* Lifewatch posted an operating loss in the first
quarter of $13.2 million compared to a profit (EBIT) for the
prior year period of $2.1 million. It also said its board of
directors has decided to issue 4,994,019 new registered shares
with a nominal value of 1.30 Swiss francs each.
ECONOMY
