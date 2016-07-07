Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,921 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on:
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The Swiss chocolate and cocoa products maker confirmed its
mid-term financial targets after volume growth slowed in the
nine months to May as the Swiss maker of chocolate and cocoa
products cuts back on some less profitable contracts in its
cocoa business.
For more, click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Fairfax Financial Holdings said it has entered agreement
with Zurich Insurance to buy 100 percent of Zurich's South
African and Botswana operations.
For more, click on
GATEGROUP
China's HNA Group said the 63.6 percent of the voting rights
and shares in Gategroup it now owns are sufficient for
its takeover bid for the Swiss airline catering firm to succeed,
waiving the minimum acceptance level it had set previously.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its biosimilar etanercept had been
accepted for EMA, FDA review.
* SGS said it's buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar
with operations in Colombia and Panama.
* Huber+Suhner said it is separating its Fiber
Optics into two divisions.
* Meyer Burger Technology said the company has won
important large orders from wafer, cell and module manufacturers
during the first half of 2016. According to preliminary
unaudited results, Meyer Burger expects a volume in new orders
of over 260 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2016.
Consolidated net sales are expected to amount to slightly above
215 million francs from 124.4 million francs in 2015.
* Comet Group said it recorded sales growth of
about 15 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2016. It
said the net income is significantly higher than in the first
half of 2015, thanks mainly to the absence of one-time currency
impacts.
* Kudelski said Inview appointed Nagra to deploy the
Nigerian digital switchover platform to 30 million TV
households.
* UBS : Handelszeitung reported the Swiss bank will
launch its new European wealth management bank UBS Europe SE
this autumn.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank said it took a strategic
holding in crowdhouse.ch.
* Alpine Select said has taken the decision in
principle, to reduce in medium-term its exposure in hedge funds
- held directly as well as indirectly via its majority holding
in Altin - and to again increasingly focus on its traditional
topics and/or investment strategies.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish preliminary data
on its foreign exchange reserves in June at 0700 GMT.
* Swiss inflation data for June is due at 0715 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)