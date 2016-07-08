Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 8

ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse on Thursday said that Adam Gishen would become
the group's new head of investor relations, as current head
Christian Stark moves into an expanded role.
JULIUS BAER
Switzerland's third largest listed bank is adding a team of
ten to its Berne office, to be headed by Jean-Claude Mariethod
joining the bank from Valiant. As part of the effort to
strengthen in its home market, the bank's Lucerne office and
Geneva market will also come under new leadership.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* gategroup's extraordinary general meeting on
HNA's public tender offer for the Swiss airline caterer will be
held on July 29, the company said.
* Sulzer won a contract with French utility EDF to
deliver 28 pumping units over the next 15 years.
* Roche subsidiary Genetech received FDA approval
for Xolair in the treatment of allergic asthma in children.
* Kudelski acquired Dutch digital content
watermarker Nexguard Labs without disclosing terms of the deal.
* Alpiq Holding sold its stake in AVAG for 312
million Swiss francs ($319.38 million).
* Airopack Technology said ATG's capital increase
in connection with an equity investment from Apollo Funds was
completed with net proceeds of around 43.5 million francs for
ATG.
* Zug Estates' CFO Gabriela Theus will leave the
company at the end of March 2017.
* Investis Holding raised gross proceeds of 148.4
million Swiss francs in its initial public offering after
over-allotment options were fully exercised.
* Travel retailer Dufry extended a concession
agreement at Mexico's Cancun airport for ten years. The
contract additionally includes operations at Cozumel airport,
the company said.
* Conzzeta said Oliver Pabst will become CEO of
Mammut Sports as of September 1.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.1 percent in June from 3.2 percent in the previous
month based on a new reporting method, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Friday.
