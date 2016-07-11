Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

ZURICH, July 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,051 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam congratulated the bank's
trading teams for the way they handled the aftermath of the
Brexit referendum, he said in a newspaper interview published on
Sunday.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The company has agreed to sell its Lafarge India business to
Nirma Ltd for an enterprise value of around $1.4 billion, the
world's biggest cement maker said.
UBS
Switzerland's politicians have done too little to protect
the country's banks from demands for data from foreign
governments, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in an
interview published by the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday.
The Swiss bank UBS said on Friday that a former employee at
its French arm has pleaded guilty in an investigation into tax
fraud and wrongfully soliciting for clients, but rejected
allegations that the bank itself was complicit.
Former London Stock Exchange chairman Chris Gibson-Smith is
joining UBS as vice-chairman of its corporate client solutions,
the Financial Times reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ChemChina said it had extended the tender
offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of
Syngenta and all outstanding American Depositary Shares
representing Common Shares until Sept. 13, 2016, unless further
extended.
* Adecco said it has cancelled 3,318,750 shares
acquired under its most recent share buyback programme. The new
share capital comprises 171,156,187 registered shares, the
company said.
* Interroll said it expects a sales growth of about
9 percent and over proportional net profit growth in the range
of 10-15 percent for the first half of 2016.
* Myriad expects to report revenue of $7.7 million
for the first half of 2016 compared to $9.7 million in the
second half of 2015
* Schindler : SIX Swiss Exchange decided to admit
the Schindler nominal share to the SMIM index basket from Sept.
19.
* DKSH : SIX Swiss Exchange decided to exclude the
DKSH share from the SMIM index basket from Sept. 19.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank must be ready to react flexibly to
any short term threats or opportunities arising from Brexit, SNB
Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper interview published
on Sunday.
* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)