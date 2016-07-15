Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 15

ZURICH, July 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 8,125 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
NICE ATTACK
A "terrorist" gunman killed 80 people and wounded scores
when he drove a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd that had
watched Bastille Day fireworks in the French Riviera city of
Nice late on Thursday, officials said.
SWATCH GROUP
Swatch Group on Friday said its first-half profit would
slide 50-60 percent on dwindling sales in Hong Kong and Europe,
and analysts warned that the deadly Bastille Day attack in Nice
would hurt tourist sales for the foreseeable future.
Shares were indicated to open down 9 percent.
EFG
EFG International announced that it has agreed with BTG
Pactual the terms for EFG Bank's Singapore branch to purchase
the business of BSI Bank (Singapore) in an accelerated asset
deal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Ems-Chemie is due to report its first half results
at 0500 GMT.
* Conzzetta announced the closing of the agreement
to buy DNE Laser, based in Shenzhen, China.
* SHL Telemedicine said Ehud Ben Yair will become
the company's Chief Financial Officer as of September 15, 2016,
and join the company mid-August.
* Swiss Prime Site said it struck a partnership in
Switzerland with Motel One Group for jointly creating budget
design hotels in Basel and Zurich.
* Zuger Kantonalbank said its profit rose 1.2 percent
to 31.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016.
ECONOMY
