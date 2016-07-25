Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

ZURICH, July 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
CREDIT SUISSE
SonntagsZeitung reports without naming sources that Credit
Suisse's second-quarter results, due on Thursday, will be better
than expected by many analysts, including a "significantly"
shrunk pre-tax loss and fewer non-performing loans. According to
the paper, Credit Suisse continues to fulfil its capital
requirements and will make no announcement concerning the its
executive duo.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
LafargeHolcim said it had signed an agreement with Siam City
Cement Public Company Limited for the divestment of
its interest in Holcim Lanka for an enterprise value of $400
million.
The Swiss company said it was a further step towards
reaching its 3.5 billion Swiss franc divestment target for the
year.
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S said on Monday its
assets under management rose 4 percent to 311 billion Swiss
francs in the first six months of 2016.
COMPANY NEWS
* Food & Water Watch (FWW) and National Farmers Union (NFU)
urged the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS) to block the proposed purchase of Syngenta by
China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina). The two
organisations stressed the need to regard food security as a
component of national security.
* Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) CEO Martin Scholl told
Tagesanzeiger on Saturday his bank is not planning to impose
negative interest rates on small-scale savers and small
businesses as long as the SNB does not intensify its policies.
First-half results have met his expectations, he said. Scholl
hopes to reach an agreement with U.S. authorities on tax issues
"as soon as possible", adding his bank cannot decide when that
would be.
* WISeKey on Monday announced its plan to merge
with OpenLimit. The two companies expected to finalise
talks within the next five to six weeks, WISeKey said, having
set an exchange ratio by which one WISeKey share would be traded
for between seven and twelve OpenLimit shares.
* Dufry has renewed a concession at Zurich Airport
through to 2028, a further ten years after the end of its
current contract. The travel retailer said it planned a full
renovation of its shops in the airport.
* Evolva Holding said the U.S. National Institutes
of Health was sponsoring studies to test Evolva's nootkatone--a
citrus ingredient extracted from the skin of grapefruit or the
bark of Alaska yellow cedar or industrially produced from
brewing via yeast fermentation--against mosquitoes infected with
the Zika virus.
* Hochdorf Holding said it had signed a memorandum
of understanding with infant nutrition maker Pharmalys
Laboratories for integration into the Hochdorf Group. The next
step would be to negotiate a purchase agreement, Hochdorf said.
ECONOMY
Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at
0800 GMT
