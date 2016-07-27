Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

ZURICH, July 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,247 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The Swiss private bank posted a 53.5 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit, a smaller decline than analysts had forecast.

SWISSCOM

Telecom Italia and Swisscom unit Fastweb have agreed to create a joint venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to help speed up the roll out of an ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy.

BUCHER INDUSTRIES

Mechanical and vehicle engineering company Bucher Industries reported a 7.2 percent fall in sales and a 8.2 percent decline in profit for the first half of 2016, saying there had been a fall in demand for agricultural equipment.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer CEO Boris Collardi told Finanz und Wirtschaft net new money next year should be at the upper end of its 4-6 percent medium-term target range on the back of expected inflows from recently-hired bankers.

* HNA Group says it expects the settlement of its offer for Gategroup at the end of the third quarter/beginning of the fourth quarter.

* Calida Holding reported first half net sales up 6.4 percent at 178.9 million Swiss francs.

* Starrag Group reported a 64 percent increase in order intake during the first half of the year, along with a 0.8 percent rise in sales to 183.4 million Swiss francs.

* Banque Cantonale du Valais reported first half net income up 0.9 percent at 30.9 mln Swiss francs.

* GAM Holding announced the appointment of Tim Rainsford as its new Group Head of Distribution, effective 1 January 2017, with responsibility for global sales and marketing as well as product development.

* Kuehne und Nagel said AkzoNobel had extended logistics cooperation for a further period of two years.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.34 points in June from a revised 1.24 points in May, the Swiss bank's economists said.

($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)