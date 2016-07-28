Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

ZURICH, July 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8227 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank posted a 170 million Swiss franc ($172.6 million) net profit for the three months to the end of June, confounding analysts' expectations for a third consecutive quarter in the red.

Shares indicated 3.6 percent higher.

For more news see

CLARIANT

The chemical maker's first-half net income fell about 10 percent, it said, missing analyst forecasts as it faced higher restructuring costs. It confirmed its 2016 target of boosting operating cash flow and increasing its operating profit margin compared to the previous year.

Shares indicated 2 percent lower.

For more see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech posts best retail sales growth in over five years, up 13 pct in Q1; says raises its FY 2017 outlook to 8 to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency. Shares indicated up 3 percent.

* Bobst Group SA half-year EBIT up at 18.0 million Swiss francs ($18.3 million) from 14.7 million francs in 2015

* Partners Group to invest over $200 mln as majority shareholder in development of Taiwanese solar power platform

* Evolva Holding SA announces it is teaming up with Cornelius Group for marketing of resveratrol in certain European markets

* Basler Kantonalbank H1 profit up 4.9 percent to 43.8 million Swiss Francs ($44.44 million) yoy

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank says has received a non-target letter from the U.S. Department Of Justice that confirms TKB meets the criteria of category 3 of the US programme for streamlining the tax dispute Switzerland/USA

* Banque Profil De Gestion SA H1 net result 130,483 Swiss francs ($132,443) versus 103,237 Swiss francs year ago

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)