Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

ZURICH Aug 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 8,014 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said its experimental breast cancer pill LEE011 has won breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. regulators as a first-line treatment for a form of advanced breast cancer.

UBS

The lender is planning to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond. The bond will be permanently written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 7 percent. Pricing is expected this week, IFR reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq Holding AG said it secured a railway technology order for a new CEVA train route in Geneva.

* Belimo Holding said net income rose 64 percent to 37.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016. The group said it expected sales in the second half to be in line with the first half, but the UK's decision to leave the European Union could affect the market development in Europe.

* GAM Holding said IFRS net profit fell 34 percent to 53.3 million Swiss francs and said it expected the market environment to be difficult for the rest of 2016.

* Jungfraubahn CEO Urs Kessler tells Finanz und Wirtschaft that passenger numbers will fall this year from the record number in 2015 as the impact of extremist attacks in France and Belgium lingers and given the situation in Turkey.

* Kudelski Group and RPX Corporation said they entered into a patent licensing agreement under which RPX receives the right to sublicense a limited number of companies to Kudelski Group patents, while Kudelski receives an upfront payment, mutual patent risk clearance, and a future transfer of patents from RPX.

* SIX Exchange says trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Structured Products Exchange through July has fallen by 9.2 percent to 778.3 billion francs. Turnover was down nearly 23 percent in July alone versus the previous month.

* USI Group Holdings AG said it was making good progress with its proposed acquisition of RP&C International Inc and its subsidiaries, and expected regulatory approvals in time for completing the acquisition around September 30.

ECONOMY

