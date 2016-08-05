Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 5

Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Aug 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8086 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's biggest cement group reported better-than-expected operating profit in its second quarter and reaffirmed its guidance, easing the pressure on management struggling to make a success of the mega-merger that created the building materials giant.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant places $276.5 million and 95 million euros of certificates of indebtedness
* Myriad Group AG on Thursday reported a net loss of $12.6 million for the first half of 2016
* Interroll said first-half net profit improved 23.4 pct to CHF 15.8 million
* Coltene first-half net profit rose 91 pct
* Matador Private Equity AG participates in two other private equity funds
* Berner Kantonalbank AG half-year net profit amounted to 55.4 million Swiss francs ($56.91 million) (previous year: 56.4 million francs)
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is to release data on its foreign currency reserves in July at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)
* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016