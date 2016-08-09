REFILE-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 8

(Amends GAM item after FT changes story to show job cuts
already announced)
ZURICH Aug 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8201 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
The first new asthma pill in decades has produced promising
results in a small clinical trial, potentially paving the way
for another treatment option for patients by the end of the
decade. Fevipiprant, which is being developed by Novartis,
reduced a biological marker of asthma nearly five-fold in the
12-week trial involving 61 patients, researchers said on
Saturday. No serious adverse events were reported.
WATCH SECTOR
Watch sector industry association head Jean-Daniel Pasche
tells the Cash website he expects the crucial Chinese market to
improve. "This market will stabilise but not every brand will
profit equally quickly. For some the situation will improve this
year," he is quoted as saying.
BANKS
Swiss cooperative Migros Bank may start charging
some retail customers for deposits if the Swiss National Bank
keeps pushing interest rates further into negative territory,
Chief Executive Harald Nedwed told newspaper Le Temps.
GAM
GAM plans to cut 140 jobs by 2017 - FT
ALPIQ
Elektra Baselland has submitted a non-binding offer for some
of the utility's hydroelectric plants, Elektra Baselland's Chief
Executive Urs Steiner told Blick am Sonntag, adding that the
Nenzlingen and Grellingen sites were "ideal" for his firm.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announced
acquisition of 94 percent of office and retail complex CityGate
in Stuttgart, Germany from Carlyle Group
ECONOMY
* Consumer price index for July due at 0715 GMT
* Data on Swiss National Bank sight deposits for the week
ended August 5 due at 0800 GMT
