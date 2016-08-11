Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 11

ZURICH Aug 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8213 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer's second-quarter net profit of $739
million beat estimates in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts which on
average expected $701 million.
For more news see
SWISS LIFE
Firest-half net profit of 500 million francs beat the
Reuters poll average of 483 million
EFG International
The Swiss private bank said it expects to pay 1.05 billion
Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) to buy rival BSI from Grupo BTG
Pactual SA BBTG11.SA, almost 300 million francs less than
previously announced as the unit struggled during another
difficult period.
For more click
SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH
Revenues of 618.7 million euros in Q2 2016 down by 14.4 pct,
Q2 consolidated earnings were with 2.4 million euros lower than
4.8 million euros achieved in same quarter last year
For more
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* DKSH Holding AG sells Glycine Watch company to
Invicta Watch Group
* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG Group loss of 3.5
million francs (first half year of 2015: - 132.6 million francs)
for the first half of 2016
* Lem Holding SA Q1 EBIT increased by 27.5 pct to
13.4 million Swiss francs; EBIT margin increased to 20.0 pct
* Kardex's management expects positive development
in line with financial targets based on a good order backlog,
the company said. Its half-year profit was up 5.7 percent at 13
million euros ($14.52 million)
* Orell Fuessli Holding AG - we expect a slightly
better overall result for the Orell Füssli group compared to
last year
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)