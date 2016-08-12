Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 12

ZURICH Aug 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8297 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

DAETWYLER

The Swiss maker of plungers for disposable syringes and sealing solutions for the car industry is considering how to proceed with its acquisition offer for Premier Farnell in view of the higher offer submitted by Avnet.

It said first-half net revenue rose 7.3 percent to CHF 621.1 million, its EBIT margin exceeded the target range, and net profit rose 34.4 percent to CHF 56.6 million.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Conzetta reports H1 net revenue reached 524.6 million Swiss Francs ($538.27 million)(previous year 543.7 million francs); operating result of 26.2 million francs (36.5 million francs) and EBIT margin of 4.8 percent (6.5 percent)

* Schindler selected to upgrade and service 225 units in Atlanta's urban public transportation system in what it called a multi-million-dollar contract

* Valartis Group AG says significantly higher consolidated loss for continued and discontinued operations can be expected for first half-year 2016 in comparison to same period for previous year (June 30, 2015: -21.4 million Swiss francs)

* BKW AG says subsidiary AEK Energie AG in Solothurn and onyx Energie Mittelland AG in Langenthal have founded joint operating company AEK onyx AG, which is to begin operations in November 2016

ECONOMY

