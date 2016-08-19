Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19

ZURICH Aug 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8197 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
The group is accusing a group of five investment bankers who
left for Jefferies Group LLC in May of stealing confidential
information and trying to coax former colleagues to join them.
The dispute, which has not been previously reported, offers
insight into how the Swiss bank's push into wealth management
under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam may be prompting the
departure of bankers that Wall Street businesses want to retain.
For more news see
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* PSP Swiss Property AG H1 net income (including
changes in fair value) was 65.0 million Swiss francs ($68.03
million) (H1 2015: 88.2 million francs)
* Mobilezone AG increases its sales by 71 percent
to 523 million Swiss francs for H1
* Huegli Holding AG H1 sales increase by 1.7 percent
to 190.1 million Swiss francs; sees 2016 sales at previous
year's level, EBIT slightly below level of 2015
* Aventron AG has raised 131.9 million Swiss
francs in fresh capital through cash and contributions in kind
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)