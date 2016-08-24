Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 24

ZURICH Aug 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed at 8,195 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Bank of Singapore, a unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
Ltd, hired two senior bankers from Credit Suisse to
boost its Philippines team.
Separately, two of the Swiss banks' Hong Kong-based managing
directors also set plans to decamp to start a macro hedge fund,
Bloomberg reported.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Retailer Charles Voegele said on Wednesday it is
closing stores in undesirable locations after concluding its
shop network was "too dense" given the Swiss market's
development. The later half of 2016 would be challenging, the
group said, but it expects to return to positive EBITDA in 2016
and positive EBIT in 2018 after narrowing its first-half loss to
32 million Swiss francs.
* Food group Huegli Holding acquired a majority
stake in Dutch chilled garlic and herb puree producer Bresc as
of January 1 2016. The parties didn't disclose deal terms.
* Peach Property said profit before tax was up 65
percent year-on-year at 7.7 million Swiss francs through June.
* Advertising group Goldbach confirmed its outlook
for 2016 after increasing its EBITDA margin to 5.7 percent in
the first half-year from 5.2 percent in the prior year period.
* Flughafen Zuerich expects to see 3.6 percent more
passengers this year than in the previous but EBITDA excluding
one-offs on a par with 2015. First-half profit stood at 103.8
million francs.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)