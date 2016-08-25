Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 25

ZURICH Aug 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,182 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said a late-stage study showed its oral,
once-daily BAF312, also called siponimod, reduced the risk of
disability progression in a severe form of multiple sclerosis.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said first-half
group net profit rose 5.5 percent year on year to 43 million
Swiss francs ($44.5 million).
* SGS announced the acquisition of Laboratorio de
Control Técnico de Calidad de Construcción Eecolab Limitada
(Eecolab), headquartered in Temuco, Chile. The company has 27
employees and is expected to generate 2016 revenues of
approximately 1.2 million francs, SGS said.
* Valora said Rolando Benedick will not stand for
re-election to Valora's board of directors at the 2017 annual
general meeting, relinquishing his chairmanship. The company
will propose Franz Julen as the new chairman of the board.
* Swiss media group Tamedia said first-half net
income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) fell by 6.9 percent year on year to 99.7 million francs
due to lower print advertising revenue.
* VAT Group said first-half order intake was 256.9
million francs, up 10.2 percent year on year, and the order
backlog amounted to 91.7 million francs. Net sales for the
period stood at 235.5 million francs, an increase of 16.1
percent.
* Sunrise said second-quarter revenue decreased 3.2
percent year on year from 488 million francs to 472 million
francs. It also reiterated its financial guidance provided in
March.
* Huber+Suhner said it had signed a five-year
partnership agreement with Bombardier Transportation.
* LifeWatch AG said Aevis Victoria SA
increased its shareholdings in LifeWatch AG from 4.69 percent to
10.64 percent.
* Intershop said net profit rose 8 percent to 31.4
million francs in the first half of 2016. The real estate
company said it expects to keep its dividend policy despite a
challenging market environment.
* Gurit said profit jumped 47 percent to 14.1
million francs in the first half of 2016 and confirmed it wants
to deliver single-digit revenue growth for the full year.
* Swiss Prime Site said group profit fell to 132
million francs in the first half of the year, from 191 million
francs in the year-ago period.
* Von Roll said it reduced its net loss to 11.1
million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016. It said it
expects savings of around 4 million francs in the second half
and restructuring costs of around 8 million francs. The
refinancing of a bond to be redeemed in October has been
secured.
* Perrot Duval said it increased its earnings after
taxes in 2015/2016 financial year to 1 million francs compared
to 0.1 million francs a year ago.
ECONOMY
* Swiss industrial orders for the second
quarters due at 0715 GMT.
($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)