Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 26

ZURICH Aug 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,137 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK
Local-government owned ZKB on Friday posted group
profit of 393 million Swiss francs ($406.6 million) for the
first six months of 2016, unchanged from a year ago.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS will reduce its risk-weighted assets by up to
2.5 billion Swiss francs through shifting its European
wealth-management operations to a single unit which will
probably be based in Germany, according to Juerg Zeltner,
Bloomberg reported. German weekly WirtschaftsWoche also
reported, citing sources, that this new unit will be based in
Frankfurt.
* Alpiq Holding posted first-half net income before
exceptional items of 41 million Swiss francs, up from a 52
million franc net loss in the same period a year ago. It also
said it expects EBITDA before exceptional items to be down on
the previous year for 2016.
* Implenia said it won new orders in Sweden worth
60 million Swiss francs involving complex infrastructure work
for the Swedish Transport Administration.
* Burkhardt Compression said the market situation
has forced the company to adjust its production capacity and the
company, with it deciding to likely cut 100 jobs and introduce
short-time working at its site in Winterthur from October.
* Schaffner Holding AG said it has decided to
convert the consolidated financial statements of the Schaffner
Group from the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS)
to Swiss GAAP FER (FER) with retroactive effect as of the
beginning of the financial year on Oct. 1 2015.
* Bachem Holding posted a 35.5 percent year-on-year
rise in first-half net income, adding that judging by high
market demand, the good order backlog and the steady increase in
utilization of new capacity, "fiscal 2016 should be a very good
year".
* Zug Estates Holding AG posted a first-half net
result of 24.7 million Swiss francs, down 37.3 percent, and said
it saw full-year consolidated net income excluding revaluation
at the previous year's level.
* Relief Therapeutics Holding AG said it received a
cash payment of about 2 million Swiss francs from GEM Global
Yield Fund LLC SCS in relation to business combination completed
on July 18.
* Edisun Power Europe said its total income
increased compared to the previous half year by almost 6 percent
to 3.991 million Swiss francs.
* U Blox Holding said its first-half revenues
increased to 179.7 million Swiss francs, up 11 percent compared
to exceptional strong first half in 2015.
* Adval Tech Holding reported first-half total
income of 110.5 million francs.
* Helvetia said the IT head for Helvetia Schweiz,
Armin Suter, will leave the company at the end of 2016.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)