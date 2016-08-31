Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 31

ZURICH Aug 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8243 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Chairman Urs Rohner wants to stay in office beyond 2018
"with the blessing of shareholders" as he and CEO Tidjane Thiam
seek to turn around the No. 2 Swiss bank, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing an interview.
Additionally, Credit Suisse's Swiss investment banking head
Marco Illy told Finanz und Wirtchaft he does not expect an IPOs
in Switzerland in the second half of 2016.
For more click
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved
Novartis AG's biosimilar version of Amgen Inc's
arthritis drug Enbrel.
The
STRAUMANN
GIC Private Limited, a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund,
said on Tuesday it plans to place about 1.4 million shares, or
8.9 percent, of Straumann via an accelerated bookbuild, after
which it will keep around 4.5 percent of the dental implant
maker's shares.
Straumann said it is repurchasing 200 million Swiss francs
($203.50 million)worth of the shares in a buyback.
For more click
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
The Swiss chocolate maker is following through on leadership
transition plans announced earlier, with Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Weisskopf taking over for Ernst Tanner as CEO and Tanner
stepping into an executive chairman role.
Ghirardelli CFO Martin Hug will become the new finance head.
UBS
The biggest Swiss bank is selling a small 30-employee
service unit, Inter-Concern-Revisions GmBH, in Germany to
Hamburg-based Spudy Invest, according to newspaper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova announced changes to its management board
iuncluding Jan Metzdorff, currently responsible for the Unitron
business, who will take on the new role as President Hearing
Instruments Wholesale US and thus leave the management board.
* Tecan Group said it was acquiring SPEware
Corporation, a provider of mass spectrometry sample preparation
solutions.
* Altin posted a first half net loss of $7.8
million versus profit of $5.5 million year ago.
* Alpine Select reported first half total income
294,000 Swiss francs vs 15.047 million francs year ago.
* Valora said it has completed its divestment of
the Naville logistics and distribution business.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.32 points in
July from a revised 1.21 points in June, the Swiss bank's
economists said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)