Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 1

ZURICH, Sept 1The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,216 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
Novartis is folding activities of its Cell and Gene Therapy
unit into other business and research locations, eliminating 120
positions, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday. The move
intensifies a corporate makeover begun this year as it focuses
on high-growth areas including cancer immunotherapy.
ROCHE
Swiss drug maker Roche Holding said its cancer immunotherapy
Tecentriq (atezolizumab) had helped people, diagnosed with a
specific type of lung cancer, live significantly longer compared
with chemotherapy in a Phase III study.
NESTLE
Nestle on Thursday announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a
British medical device company working on a new treatment for
dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow
safely.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it had acquires U.S. concrete fiber
producer FRC Industries.
* Gategroup Holding said its H1 revenue rose 13
percent to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.63 billion).
* Gelenica said 85.6 percent of the Relypsa shares
had been tendered
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition saw revenues drop
0.3 percent to 425.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of
2016. Net profit was up more than a third to 29.4 million
francs.
* Kudelski raised 150 million Swiss francs through a
newly issued eight-year bond.
* Norinvest Holding saw a loss of 2.4 million Swiss
francs during the half-year as income fell by 20 percent.
* Molecular Partners posted a first-half net loss
of 9.7 millon Swiss francs
* VAT Group said it has placed 2.5 million shares
with institutional investors.
* IVF Hartmann Holding said expansions to its
product and service portfolio and increased production
efficiency should help the medical group to a sales and profit
rise in the second half-year after profit dropped 1.7 percent to
8.3 million francs in the first half.
* Oerlikon announced that it has successfully
concluded the sale of the Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco.
ECONOMY
Retail sales due at 0715 GMT
Manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT
($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)