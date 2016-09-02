Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 2

ZURICH, Sept 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening percent 0.1 percent higher at 8,153 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The drugmaker will combine two production operations in Basel in a move that will cut up to 190 jobs over this year and next, it said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS announced the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Unigeo Agricultura de Precisâo (Unigeo) in Brazil. Unigeo employs 170 staff and is expected to generate 2016 revenues in excess of 30 million Brazilian real ($9.2 million), SGS said.

* Galenica said it had completed the previously announced acquisition of Relypsa, Inc..

* PLAZZA Immobilien posted first-half pre-tax profit of 7.9 million francs, down from 19.6 million a year ago. The company said it sees a similar operating result in the second half of the year to that of the first six months.

* SIX Group said first-half net profit amounted to 134.9 million francs, up 5.8 percent. Key figures SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Structured Products Exchange in August: Trading turnover of 858.5 billion francs (-10.9 percent versus the same period in the previous year of 2015), 32,095,451 trades (-7.6 percent versus the same period in the previous year of 2015), average trading turnover per day: 5.1 billion francs.

* Kudelski Security said John Hellickson will lead the company's Strategy and Governance practice and oversee consulting services focused on helping chief executives develop and manage long-term cybersecurity programmes. Darrell Switzer will lead the Incident Response and Cyber Resilience practice.

ECONOMY

($1 = 3.2507 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)