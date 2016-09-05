Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5

ZURICH, Sept 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,302 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse appointed Alexandre Zeller, chairman of the
Swiss bourse SIX, as chairman of its Swiss universal bank, a
portion of which it plans to float in an initial public offering
next year.
For more news, click
ABB
The company has appointed Guido Jouret as its first chief
digital officer, a move designed to ramp up the Swiss power and
automation company's efforts in digital technology and the
internet of things.
For more news, click
SWISS POLITICS
Switzerland's biggest party, the right-wing People's Party
(SVP), is considering launching a new initiative to end the free
movement of people with the European Union, its Vice President
Christoph Blocher told Swiss newspapers NZZ and Tages-Anzeiger.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said a study showed its Ultibro
Breezhaler is a more effective option for patients at risk of
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) flare-ups than
Seretide.
* Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union has
produced "fantastic results in the UK," Swatch Chief
Executive Nick Hayek was quoted as saying in the Financial
Times.
* SGS announced the completion of the acquisition
of Compliance Certification Services Inc., Taiwan.
* Helvetia said its underlying earnings in the
first half of 2016 increased by 8 percent to 238 million Swiss
francs.
* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) received a milestone payment from a
collaboration with Genentech.
* Hiag Immobilien Holding posted first-half of 21.6
million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800
GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)