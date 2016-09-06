Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 6

ZURICH, Sept 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8319 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocksy.
SYNGENTA
ChemChina extended its takeover offer for the Swiss
agrichemicals and seeds group until Nov. 8 and said it still
expected the transaction to wrap up this year
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Vontobel Asset Management named Ludovic Colin as
the leader of its global flexible investment team in fixed
income.
* ABB said it was introducing the world's most
efficient electric propulsion system for marine vessels
* BKW AG says H1 reported net profit increased
slightly to 124 million francs, confirms the outlook for the
current year and is confident that the prior year's operating
profit (excluding one-off effects) will be achieved
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG says had cash
and cash equivalents of 63.6 million Swiss francs ($64.89
million) at end-June (December 31, 2015: 76.9 million francs)
* DKSH Holding AG expands e-commerce activities in
Asia with acquisition of a majority stake in Shanghai Sweets
International (eSweets), a fast-growing Chinese online
distributor of premium consumer goods, based in Shanghai
ECONOMY
* Swiss Q2 GDP grew 0.6 percent quarter on quarter and 2.0
percent year on year, the fastest since the "Frankenschock" of
January 2015
* Swiss consumer price index data for August is published at
0715 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)