Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 8

ZURICH, Sept 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent at 8,327 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oerlikon said that Anna Ryzhova has been
appointed chief human resources officer and a member of
Oerlikon's executive committee, effective Oct. 1
* Logitech's shareholders approved a dividend of
0.56 Swiss francs per share at the tech company's annual general
meeting on Wednesday, a 10 percent increase on a year earlier.
* Syngenta said Jonathan Seabrook has decided to
leave the company, where he was head of corporate affairs. Laure
Roberts, currently Head HR Business Partnering, is appointed
Head Human Resources, succeeding Caroline Luscombe who left
Syngenta at the end of June.
* Burkhalter Holding said its group profit
increased by 8.5 percent to 16.2 mln Swiss francs and said it
still expects to be able once again to increase earnings per
share in the 2016 financial year.
* Romande Energy said it expects its full-year
performance to be in line with the first six months of the year,
when it boosted earnings before interest and taxes by 14 percent
to 57 million Swiss francs ($58.81 million).
* Santhera said its drug idebenone received orphan
drug status in Australia to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9692 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)