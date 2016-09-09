Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 9

ZURICH, Sept 9 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer
is exploring the sale of its dermatology business to push
forward its deal with, Bloomberg reported, citing
sources. The business, which could fetch 1 billion euros ($1.13
billion) could attract interest from Nestle, Allergan
and Almirali, the report said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis introduced a new asthma test for rapid
diagnosis of severe allergic asthma.
* Gurit won four-year automotive supply contract
with a British maker of car parts worth around 15 million Swiss
francs ($15.45 million), the Swiss company said.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.2 percent in August from 3.1 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Friday.
($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
