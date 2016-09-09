Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 9

ZURICH, Sept 9 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer is exploring the sale of its dermatology business to push forward its deal with, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The business, which could fetch 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) could attract interest from Nestle, Allergan and Almirali, the report said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis introduced a new asthma test for rapid diagnosis of severe allergic asthma.

* Gurit won four-year automotive supply contract with a British maker of car parts worth around 15 million Swiss francs ($15.45 million), the Swiss company said.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in August from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)