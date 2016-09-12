Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

ZURICH, Sept 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.1 percent lower at 8,173 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS RE
The world's second-biggest reinsurance group, said on Monday
it expected price levels to stabilise and price erosion in
natural catastrophe business to slow.
The reinsurer further showed optimism over advancing
technologies, saying developments like big data as well as
cognitive and cloud computing could reduce costs in the
reinsurance and insurance industries, and open up new revenue
sources through novel services.
FOR MORE CLICK ON
ADIENNE
Swiss biotechnology firm ADIENNE said on Monday it plans to
seek a listing on Switzerland's bourse in an initial public
offering. Lugano, Switzerland-based ADIENNE said Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Jefferies International Limited
are acting as global coordinators and joint
book-runners with Bank am Bellevue co-lead manager. It did not
release a timeline for the planned floatation or expectations of
how it hopes to earn from the IPO.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kudelski said it had won a legal victory against
global pay TV piracy after China's Zhuhai Gotech Intelligent
Technology Co was ordered by a U.S. court to pay one of its
companies damages of $101 million for its manufacture, sale and
maintenance of pirate devices and services, recognising more
than half a million individual infringements.
* Alpiq Holding said it has successfully completed
its third buyback of bonds due between 2017 and 2021. Overall,
bonds totalling 218 million Swiss francs ($223.41 million) will
be repurchased.
* Incoming Sunrise Chairman Peter Kurer told
Schweiz am Sonntag he believes larger rival Swisscom
should be privatised. "I think it's wrong for the largest
service provider to be state-owned," he said in the Sunday
paper.
* Carlo Gavazzi Holding said it had received
favourable final outcome of an arbitration when an appeal by a
respondent was rejected by Swiss Federal Tribunal in Lausanne.
* MCH Group said it is acquiring 60.3 percent of
India Art Fair organiser Seventh Plane Pvt. Ltd., based in New
Delhi.
* Looser Holding subsidiary Condecta is fully
acquiring WMS WC-Mietservice GmbH, a company with 3.3 million
Swiss francs of annual revenues, Looser said on Monday.
* Galenica Chairman Etienne Jornod told
Sonntagszeitung the company is convinced it will find a good
solution for the roughly 20 percent of shares owned by Sprint
Investments.
SWITZERLAND POLITICS
* Swiss Bankers Association Chairman Patrick Odier told the
NZZ am Sonntag that talks with the Swiss National Bank about its
exemption threshold for negative interest rates had so far not
resulted in changes to the SNB's policy. Odier said Swiss wealth
managers were disproportionably exposed to negative interest
rates at the central bank.
* SonntagsZeitung reports - citing unnamed sources - that
Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann is set to inform EU's
Jean-Claude Juncker that Switzerland wants to end talks on
migration rules with the EU. SonntagsZeitung cites the sources
as saying the government will officially task the president with
announcing an end to the talks on Wednesday after a compromise
has been reached in form of draft legislation that would give
preferential treatment to Swiss citizens searching for jobs in
the country.
($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)