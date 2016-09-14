Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14

ZURICH, Sept 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,206 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
RICHEMONT
The luxury goods group said it expected first-half profits
to fall around 45 percent after sales declined 13 percent in
constant currencies in the five months to August, hit by weak
demand for luxury watches and inventory buybacks in Hong Kong.
CLARIANT
The chemicals company said it has agreed to buy Kel-Tech and
X-Chem in a deal which will add $200 million to its sales.
ROCHE
The pharamaceuticals company said it was going to present
data for its new OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) treatement for multiple
sclerosis.
DAETWYLER
Chief Executive Paul Haelg told Swiss newspaper Finanz und
Wirtschaft he is considering additional acquisition targets and
could make a move this year or in early 2017.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AC Immune SA on Tuesday set the pricing range for its
keenly awaited U.S. initial public offering, valuing the Swiss
biotech firm at about $700 million at the top end of the range.
* Lastminute.Com reported first half net income of 5
million euros, compared to a net loss of 4.5 million euro loss a
year earlier.
* Investis Holding said its first half operating
profit increased 4.9 percent to 30 million Swiss francs.
* Aevis Victoria said its Swiss Medical Network
subsidiary has made an offer to buy Generale Beaulieu Holding in
a deal which values the Geneva clinic at 187.5 million Swiss
francs ($192.01 million).
* Comet said on Tuesday it held a ground-breaking
ceremony for an extension to the airport X-ray maker's
production space. The 20,000-square-metre extension in Flamatt
will accommodate 250 additional workers when it is completed in
2018.
* Flughafen Zuerich said passenger numbers in
August 2016 rose 4 percent to 2.8 million people compared to a
year earlier.
ECONOMY
ZEW Investor Sentiment Index released at 0900 GMT
