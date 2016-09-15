Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 15

ZURICH, Sept 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8143 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
ABB
Pressure on ABB to turn around its performance grew as
another investor said the conglomerate should separate one of
its divisions. Artisan Partners' call for ABB to spin off the
Power Grids arm echoed the view of Cevian Capital, a
European-focused activist investor that announced its own push
for the separation.
For more news see
AFG, LOOSER
Building materials maker AFG Arbonia Forster offered to buy
Looser Group in a cash and share deal worth around 415 million
Swiss francs ($426 million), betting a tie-up will form a more
significant European construction industry supplier.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut AG says intends to acquire and
integrate chocolate production facility of Mondelz
International in Halle, Belgium, in its network. It gave no
financial terms.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA confirms outlook for
full-year 2016 provided in March; H1 net loss 8.8 million euros
versus 6.9 million euros in first half of 2015
* Schindler's stake in ALSO Holding has
decreased from 28.2 percent to 9.9 percent as a result of an
exchangeable bond, Schindler said, reiterating it intended to
reduce the stake to zero
* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG announces partnership
for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan with Asahi Kasei Pharma
* Baloise has created a new department called Group
Strategy and Digital Transformation, which will be gearing
customer interaction, operational processes and organisational
structures to the changing needs of customers in the digital age
* Sonova Holding AG says completes acquisition of
AudioNova
* Starrag Group said it won a double-digit-million
order from U.S. aerospace group Orizon Aerostructure
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank releases its quarterly policy update
and rate decision at 0730 GMT. Switzerland's central bank is
expected to stick to its script of negative interest rates and a
commitment to foreign currency interventions, a Reuters poll
found.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)