Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 15

ZURICH, Sept 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8143 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ABB

Pressure on ABB to turn around its performance grew as another investor said the conglomerate should separate one of its divisions. Artisan Partners' call for ABB to spin off the Power Grids arm echoed the view of Cevian Capital, a European-focused activist investor that announced its own push for the separation.

For more news see

AFG, LOOSER

Building materials maker AFG Arbonia Forster offered to buy Looser Group in a cash and share deal worth around 415 million Swiss francs ($426 million), betting a tie-up will form a more significant European construction industry supplier.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut AG says intends to acquire and integrate chocolate production facility of Mondelz International in Halle, Belgium, in its network. It gave no financial terms.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA confirms outlook for full-year 2016 provided in March; H1 net loss 8.8 million euros versus 6.9 million euros in first half of 2015

* Schindler's stake in ALSO Holding has decreased from 28.2 percent to 9.9 percent as a result of an exchangeable bond, Schindler said, reiterating it intended to reduce the stake to zero

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG announces partnership for antifungal isavuconazole in Japan with Asahi Kasei Pharma

* Baloise has created a new department called Group Strategy and Digital Transformation, which will be gearing customer interaction, operational processes and organisational structures to the changing needs of customers in the digital age

* Sonova Holding AG says completes acquisition of AudioNova

* Starrag Group said it won a double-digit-million order from U.S. aerospace group Orizon Aerostructure

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank releases its quarterly policy update and rate decision at 0730 GMT. Switzerland's central bank is expected to stick to its script of negative interest rates and a commitment to foreign currency interventions, a Reuters poll found. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)