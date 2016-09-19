Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,165 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB has decided to keep its Power
Grids division, which was put under review last year, weekly
SonntagsZeitung said on Sunday citing a source at the company's
headquarters.
ABB's board will discuss the future of its Power Grids
division next week as investors ramp up pressure on the
technology group to spin off the $11.6 billion business. The
board will meet at an undisclosed location in Switzerland on
Tuesday, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
BANKS
Consolidation at the Swiss banking sector will continue and
the number of banks will decrease, the head of the Swiss Bankers
Association told Le Temps paper.
Swiss lenders, being confronted with falling margins and
higher costs due to increasing regulation, digitalisation and
negative interest rates, need to further adjust their
structures, Helmut Scheidt said.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
LafargeHolcim is considering withdrawing from several
markets as part of its efforts to make last year's mega-merger a
success, Chairman Beat Hess told weekly Sonntagszeitung. "We
will be present in fewer countries for sure," Hess was quoted as
saying. The sale of operations in several countries was an
option, he said.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker's investigational multiple sclerosis
drug cut the risk of disability progression in patients with a
tough-to-treat form of the disease versus a placebo, the Swiss
company said on Saturday, citing a new analysis of a late-stage
trial.
About 40 percent of chronic migraine sufferers taking an
experimental drug developed by Novartis and Amgen saw the number
of days they suffered a migraine cut by at least half, beating
the placebo in the trial.
Novartis said a new analysis showed its Entresto drug was
linked to higher quality of life scores among patients who had
been hospitalized with reduced ejection fraction heart failure.
CHARLES VOEGELE HOLDING
The consortium Sempione Retail on Monday offered to buy
struggling Swiss retailer Charles Voegele Holding. Sempione,
made up of Italy's OVS, financial investor Aspen Trust
Services and Retails Investment S.R.L, is offering 6.38 francs
per bearer share in cash for Voegele, a 2.1 percent premium to
its closing price on Friday, Voegele said in a statement.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta said it has agreed the 120 million Swiss
franc ($122.62 million) expansion of its production site in
Kaisten, Switzerland, creating 20 new jobs.
* GF Automotive, a division of GF, said it has
received an order from a French car manufacturer for the battery
housing of a new hybrid vehicle. The contract amounts to 77
million euros ($85.98 million).
* Schindler Holding will cooperate with Huawei
Technologies Co. in the future on the development of
Internet-of-Things components for the connectivity of elevators
and escalators.
* Gategroup said it is expanding and extending
major contracts with strategic customers easyJet and airberlin.
* Burckhardt Compression Holding said it is
acquiring IKS Industrie- und Kompressorenservice GmbH, a German
firm based in Bremen which recorded sales of about 4 million
Swiss francs and employed a staff of 17 in 2015.
* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) announced two new appointments to
its senior management team: Chief Financial Officer Sven
Zimmermann, and Global Head of Quality Mylène Fleurant.
* New Value said it will receive a share of the
liability payment made by the company's former directors and
auditor to an investor following a settlement between the
parties.
* WISeKey International Holding announced its
intention to establish a blockchain "centre of excellence" in
Mauritius to assist the Mauritius government in creating a
blockchain ecosystem.
* Aevis Victoria SA said it joined the SXI Life
Sciences Index (SLIFE) and SXI Bio+Medtech Index (SBIOM).
* BVZ Holding said first-half revenue rose 2.6
percent year on year to 68.8 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* Sight deposits data from the Swiss National Bank due at
0800 GMT
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
($1 = 0.9786 Swiss francs)
