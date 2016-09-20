Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 20

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
ZURICH, Sept 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8188 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors expected that could affect Swiss stocks.
WATCHMAKERS
Swiss watch exports fell a nominal 8.8 percent in August, trade data showed
EU TIES
Switzerland and the European Commission came closer to agreeing a deal on Swiss efforts to curb immigration while preserving its access to the EU single market and scheduled further talks next month.
DATAMARS
Buyout group Columna Capital is preparing its Swiss animal tagging group Datamars for a sale in a potential deal that could be worth as much as over 300 million Swiss francs ($306 million), two people close to the deal said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta says COO Davor Pisk will retire at end of October, appoints Jeff Rowe to the new role of president global seeds and North America; says Jon Parr appointed president global crop protection and EAME, Latam and APAC
* Evolva Holding SA announces that its chief financial officer, Jakob Dynnes Hansen, will leave the company for personal reasons
* Schaffner Holding AG says confirms organic growth target for net sales of more than 5% annually and EBIT margin target of 8% defined in the 2020 strategy
* Crealogix Holding AG says FY 2015/2016 revenue rose by 28.4 per cent, net loss 0.9 million francs vs 10.3 million francs year ago)
* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG announces distribution agreement with unimedic for Cresemba (isavuconazole) and Zevtera (ceftobiprole) in Nordic countries
ECONOMY
Swiss government increases 2016 GDP growth forecast to 1.5 percent from 1.4 percent seen in June
Swiss trade surplus widens in August (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.