Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 21

ZURICH, Sept 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 higher at 8,262 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected that could affect
Swiss stocks:
ABB
The Swiss power and automation group is selling its
high-voltage cable business to NKT Cables NKT.CO in a deal with
an enterprise value of 836 million euros ($930 million), part of
a strategic review of its Power Grids division.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich is combining its corporate and commercial businesses
into a single unit under new leadership, part of its
streamlining process under new Chief Executive Mario Greco.
James Shea, previously AIG's AIG.N president of global financial
lines, will head up the newly combined commercial insurance
unit, Zurich said.
VONTOBEL
Vontobel said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement
deepening its asset management partnership with Raiffeisen
and extending the partnership into the next decade.
Vontobel further completed its acquisition of Raiffeisen's asset
management subsidiary Vescore AG on Tuesday on well. The Swiss
private bank said the purchase was financed entirely out of its
own funds.
CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. judge overseeing litigation accusing 16 banks of
rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange
market on Tuesday narrowed but refused to dismiss lawsuits
against seven large banks, including Credit Suisse, that have
yet to settle.
SWISSCOM
Chief Financial Officer Mario Rossi expects erosion of the
telecom giant's earnings margins to accelerate in the second
half-year as a result of heightened price competition falling
roaming revenues. "In the first half-year, our Swiss business
lost 21 million Swiss francs in EBITDA; in the full year it will
be 150 million francs," he told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Swisscom was nonetheless on track to meet its 2016 targets,
Rossi said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* At components maker SFS, bigger deals could
eventually be in the works after a series of smaller
acquisitions in previous quarters, CEO Jens Breu told Finanz und
Wirtschaft, with a particular eye to new buys strengthening its
medical equipment and aeronautics businesses. He added the group
wasn't planning to offer shareholders a dividend hike for 2016.
* Wisekey completed the acquisition of Inside
Secure's integrated circuit solutions and semiconductor
business, which generated revenues of $33 million last and is
expected to generate $34 million this year, Wisekey said.
* lastminute.com acquired social travel network WAYN
through an asset deal, the online travel group said, and would
not have any impact on the group's reported finances.
* Aevis Victoria issued a 6-year 130 million Swiss
franc bond it said would be used for refinancing and general
corporate purposes.
