Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 23

ZURICH, Sept 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,312 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
Industry analytics firm Coalition published global
investment bank rankings for the first half of this year, with
Credit Suisse ranked eight and UBS ranked ninth.
Separately, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported Credit
Suisse is increasing the fees charged on custody accounts worth
up to 5 million Swiss francs to 35 basis points from 30 basis
points. Fees on accounts worth between 5 million and 20 million
francs will also rise to 30 basis points from 26 basis points.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said its cancer drug Zykadia showed
positive results in a phase III clinical trial in treating
patients with a form of lung cancer.
For more news, click
SIX EXCHANGE
Two of Europe's biggest settlement houses for securities
trades are breaking new ground by collaborating to cut costs in
the face of huge upheaval in the financial system's critical
plumbing. SIX Securities Services of Switzerland and Deutsche
Boerse's Clearstream intend to enter a partnership
from 2017 to provide services to the Swiss and European markets
in future, they said in a joint statement.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Von Roll Holding said Chief Executive Achim Klotz
is standing down from Oct. 1. The company named Christian
Hennerkes as new CEO. The manager of its Composites Division,
Bernhard Fritsche, is also leaving the company.
* Zehnder Group said it is expecting a positive
one-off effect on its operating result (EBIT) for 2016 amounting
to about 40 million euros after completing the sale of its
former factory premises in China.
* Alpiq Holding said it intends to sell its
gas-fired combined cycle power station in Budapest.
* Aryzta said Gary McGann will join its board as
chairman.
* AC Immune said it was pricing its initial public
offering of 6,000,000 of its common shares at $11.00 per common
share.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)