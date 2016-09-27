Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

ZURICH, Sept 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,187 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
The global food behemoth on Monday announced several
management changes, including the retirement of EMENA head Luis
Cantarell after 40 years at the Swiss foodmaker. He will be
replaced in January by Marco Settembri, currently head of
Nestle's water division.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Vontobel said it sold three units of Vescore,
which the Swiss private bank recently acquired from Raiffeisen.
* Roche said its treponema pallidum assay has
received 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
* Aevis Victoria said, in the context of the
acquisition offer of Swiss Medical Network SA for all registered
shares of Générale Beaulieu Holding SA, Aevis Victoria announced
more than 45 percent of shares have already been tendered to
this offer.
* Starrag said Marcus Otto has been appointed a
member of its executive board and head of the business unit
transportation & industrial components.
* Ypsomed said Michael Zaugg will join its
executive management in mid-April 2017 and take on the role of
senior vice president human resources. He will succeed Yvonne
Müller, who is leaving Ypsomed at her own request, the company
said.
* SHL Telemedicine said Vice President Erez
Nachtomy is leaving the company after 15 years.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)