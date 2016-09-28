Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 28

ZURICH, Sept 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,184 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
Switzerland has set a record in global economic
competitiveness even as mounting political tension and
uncertainty is contributing to sluggish growth worldwide, the
World Economic Forum's annual rankings showed on Wednesday.
Unrivalled innovation, a sophisticated business landscape and
the world's most efficient workforce helped Switzerland to its
eighth straight win, the Geneva-based WEF said.
SYNGENTA
A U.S. district court judge in Kansas this week said
lawsuits brought by U.S. farmers against seed company Syngenta
over sales of biotech corn seeds not approved for import by
China can proceed as a class action, according to a court
filing. Farmers from the largest U.S. corn-producing states sued
the seed maker in 2014 after grain shipments containing traces
of Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera corn were rejected by China,
which had not approved the variety for import before it was
launched.
ABB
Activist shareholder Cevian wants to break up Swiss
engineering group ABB's Power Grids business and sell it in
parts to strategic buyers, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri
reported, citing unnamed sources. "Cevian has actively been
working to attract various stakeholders for the parts of Power
Grids," an unnamed source told the business daily.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Santhera has started a phase III study with its
lead drug Raxone to test it effect on the rate of respiratory
function decline in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy
also receiving glucocorticoids.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.53 points in
August from 1.45 points in July, the Swiss bank's economists
said on Wednesday.
