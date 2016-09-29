Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 29

ZURICH, Sept 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8,273 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks today:
UBS
The bank has agreed to pay more than $15 million to settle
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that its failure
to properly train brokers led to customers buying hundreds of
millions of dollars of unsuitable securities.
Separately, the bank's Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is due
to addresses Bank of America Merrill Lynch financial conference
in London at 0700 GMT.
For more news, click
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse and Barclays are in
mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources. A Credit Suisse deal could
be announced within several weeks, a source familiar with the
matter told Bloomberg.
Separately, the bank said it was appointing former-UBS
banker Tsuneaki Hirao as Head of Private Banking Japan.
For more news, click
Actelion
The biotech group said it will investigate an all-oral
combination therapy for patients with relapsing multiple
sclerosis (RMS), calling it the first study of this approach for
treating the neurological disorder.
For more news, click
Roche
The company's finance chief Alan Hippe did not expressly
rule out Roche's buying Novartis's stake in the Swiss drugmaker,
the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper cited an analyst note as saying.
The pharma company also said the U.S. Food and Drugs
Administration has granted it label extension for cobas EGFR
mutation test for use with plasma as a companion diagnostic for
Tagrisso.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger said it is launching a comprehensive
structural programme to increase profitability. As a result of
the structural programme, its total operating cost base will
further decline by about 50 million Swiss francs ($51.53
million).
* Goldbach Media Group said SevenOne Media has
exercised its contractual option early to extend its successful
cooperation with its subsidiary Goldbach Media (Switzerland) AG.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said it was
postponing the publication of its first half 2016 results to
October.
* Aevis Victoria said more than 50 percent of the
shares of Generale Beaulieu Holding have been sold to Swiss
Medical Network SA.
* Looser Holding said
AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG has published the offer
prospectus relating to the public purchase and exchange offer
for all registered shares of Looser held by the general public.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)