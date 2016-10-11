Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 11

ZURICH Oct 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8162 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
Falcon Bank
Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA has sanctioned Falcon
Private Bank Ltd after it "seriously breached" money-laundering
regulations over its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit
Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, FINMA said.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has asked Falcon
Private Bank to cease operations in the city state over lapses
related to handling fund flows with scandal-hit Malaysian
sovereign fund 1MDB.
It also imposed financial penalties on DBS Bank and the
Singapore branch of UBS AG for breaches of anti-money laundering
requirements.
UBS
The bank said it was launching a new digital platform to
provide online advice for wealth management clients in Britain.
It also signed a partnership with Brazilian real estate
consultancy Real Estate Capital (REC) to tap growing demand by
institutional investors for opportunities in Brazil's property
market.
Roche
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority
review for Roche drug Lucentis for treating myopic
choroidal neovascularization (mCNV), the Swiss drugmaker said.
Nestle
The company has appointed former Allergan AGN.N executive
Paul Navarre to take over as chief executive of its skin health
business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Addex Therapeutics said it was initiating a new
study with US National Institute of Drug Abuse with ADX88178 in
non-human primate model of cocaine addiction.
* Sulzer said the Swiss Takeover Board has decided
its refinancing does not trigger an obligation to submit an
offer of a group of companies.
* Sonova said it has appointed Christophe Fond to
the position of Group Vice President Retail, effective February
1, 2017.
*
ECONOMY
The Swiss government announced a top up for its 0 percent
2029 bond issue.
