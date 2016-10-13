Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 13

ZURICH Oct 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8047 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
Banking
Switzerland's highest court has ruled that banks and other
companies cannot deduct fines and similar punitive payments from
their tax bills, Neue Zuercher Zeitung reports.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza
Group, announced the pricing of a 250 million Swiss
franc straight-bond issue. The bond has a maturity of five years
and an annual coupon of 0.125 percent, Lonza said.
* Zuerich Flughafen said 2,604,520 passengers were
handled at Zurich Airport in September, up 5.8 percent compared
to the previous year.
* Baloise said German Egloff and Martin Wenk have
decided to stand down from the company's corporate executive
committee on 30 April 2017.
* HNA confirms its request to file for
cancellation of the outstanding publicly held Gategroup Shares
and said it intends to instruct Gategroup to apply for
delisting of its shares following the settlement of the offer.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)