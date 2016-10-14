Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 14

ZURICH Oct 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,018 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
Chinese state-owned chemical companies Sinochem Group and
ChemChina are in discussions about a possible merger to create a
chemicals, fertiliser and oil giant with almost $100 billion
annual revenue, three sources familiar with the matter said. The
talks come as China National Chemicals Corp, as ChemChina is
officially known, finalises a $43 billion takeover of Swiss
pesticides and seed group Syngenta.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank has hired Jason Wortendyke from rival
Citigroup Inc as co-head of its global diversified
industrials, aerospace and defense investment banking group,
according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* VAT Group AG said Chief Operating Officer Kurt
Trippacher will leave the company effective April 30, 2017. A
successor will be announced in due course, VAT said.
* Norges Bank has raised its stake in Lonza to 3.19
percent, according to a disclosure from Swiss stock exchange,
SIX. The previous disclosure of its Lonza holdings was 2.58
percent.
* Julius Baer said it has successfully placed S$325
million ($236.62 million) of perpetual non-cumulative
high-trigger additional tier 1 securities with private banks and
institutional investors.
* Micronas said the SIX Swiss exchange has approved
the company's request to delist its registered shares upon
completion of the intended merger with Swiss subsidiary of TDK
Corporation. The delisting is likely to take place on
Oct. 25, Micronas said.
* Kuehne und Nagel said Belcorp has chosen the
company as its preferred provider for intercontinental cargo
flows and as its exclusive partner for end-to-end shipment order
management.
ECONOMY
Swiss producer/import data due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 1.3735 Singapore dollars)
