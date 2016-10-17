Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 17

ZURICH Oct 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,072 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
BANKS
Roughly 15 Swiss banks are in a "red zone" of lenders
particularly exposed to money laundering risks, the head of
Swiss banking watchdog FINMA told SonntagsZeitung.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The cement giant's Chief Executive Eric Olsen is
increasingly confident the firm will meet its 2016 targets for
merger-related savings and underlying profit, he told Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
ABB
The head of shareholder advisory firm Ethos told newspaper
Schweiz am Sonntag that spinning off the engineering group's
Power Grids business would be "an important step for the
company".
Ethos would seek to hold talks in the coming weeks with ABB,
which has rejected the spin-off, and with ABB's second-biggest
shareholder, Cevian, which has pushed for it, he said.
SYNGENTA
Sinochem International Corp, a unit of
state-owned Sinochem Group, said it has received no information
regarding a proposed merger of its parent company with rival
ChemChina, which is in the process of a $43 billion takeover of
Syngenta.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Genentech, a member of the Roche, said the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Lucentis0.5 mg
prefilled syringe as a new method of administering the medicine.
* Implenia said it is appealing to the Swiss
Supreme Court to overturn the Zurich High Court's ruling of
Sept. 15 in the case about outstanding payments for the
construction of the Letzigrund Stadium.
* Addex Therapeutics said it will conduct a Phase
IIa Proof of Concept Study of dipraglurant in focal cervical
dystonia (CD). The company said it expects to initiate the trial
in the fourth quarter of 2016.
* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding's Chemistry
Division Zeochem has acquired an industrial site in Bosnia and
Herzegovina to build a new production facility.
* Orascom Development Holding signed a three years
rental agreement for 3.3 million euros per annum with FTI Group
for 3 hotels in Makadi through its Egyptian subsidiaries.
* Valora Holding said BlackRock's holdings of the
company totalled 2.99 percent as of Oct. 13.
* BV Holding said net profit as of Sept. 30 was
15.8 million Swiss francs.
* Investis Holding said it had successfully issued
a 100 million Swiss franc fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 0.55
percent and a maturity of five years on the market. The proceeds
are to be used for the partial repayment of mortgages.
* Molecular Partners said Tarek S. Hassan, MD
presented the data of PALM, A Multicenter, Double Masked Phase 2
Clinical Trial Evaluating Abicipar Pegol for Diabetic Macular
Edema (DME) at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual
Meeting (AAO) 2016 in Chicago.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Banks releases sight deposit data at
0800 GMT.
* In its 16th and final currency report under President
Barack Obama, the Treasury said it added Switzerland to a
foreign exchange "monitoring list" of countries with high
external surpluses or currency market intervention. Switzerland
got on the list because of its trade growth with the United
States in the past year, a large current account surplus and
consistent purchases by the Swiss National Bank of foreign
assets since it abandoned last year what was effectively a euro
peg.
