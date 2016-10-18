Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18

ZURICH Oct 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,016 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alcon, Novartis' eye care division, announced the
U.S. launch of the CyPass Micro-Stent at the annual meeting of
the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), Oct. 15-18 in
Chicago, where it will host a live training programme and
present additional data during poster and oral sessions.
* Actelion said a series of recently published
scientific articles describing the unique profile of the
company's orally-active antimalarial compound, ACT-451840, has
reinvigorated interest in the compound. Actelion is in
discussions to find a partner with the expertise and resources
to bring this promising therapy to patients.
* Kuehne und Nagel said gross profit for the first
nine months of 2016 rose 6.3 percent year on year to 4.9 billion
Swiss francs. Its EBITDA improved 5.1 percent to 817 million
francs, the company said.
* Clariant announced the official opening of its new
polypropylene catalyst production facility in Louisville, KY,
USA.
* Sika said it has agreed to acquire Ronacrete (Far
East) Ltd., a supplier of repair mortars, tile adhesives and
other mortar products in Hong Kong. The company said the
acquisition is in line with its global expansion of the mortar
business, a component of its "Strategy 2018". The Ronacrete
plant brings Sika's mortar footprint to 89 factories worldwide,
Sika said.
* Swiss competition authority WEKO said it will more closely
examine the takeover of Pharmapool Aktiengesellschaft by
Galenica subsidiary, Galexis AG. WEKO said there were
indications that the combination could create or strengthen a
market-dominant position.
* Cassiopea SpA announced the results of its proof
of concept trial of its novel topical antibiotic CB-06-01 in
subjects with moderately to severe acne and the decision to
proceed with further development. The results suggested CB-0601
could potentially be an efficacious drug for the selected
indication, though further investigations will be needed to
assess the full drug potential, the company said.
* The European Technology and Travel Services Association
(ETTSA) said lastminute.com will join the association as
a new member.
* Bank Linth LLB said it is now offering clients
Apple Pay.
* ADC Therapeutics said it had raised $105 million through a
private placement.
* Altin AG said Alpine Select AG and
Absolute Invest AG have called for an extraordinary general
meeting to take place as soon as feasible and that the following
item be brought forward: Accumulation of a dividend: the payout
of a dividend of 18 Swiss francs per share.
* Romande Energie Holding said Pierre Oberson, the
head of its general secretariat, will leave the company on Jan
31.
ECONOMY
