Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

ZURICH Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,070 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
ROCHE
The drugmaker's new immunotherapy, Tecentriq, won approval
on Tuesday from U.S. health regulators as a second-line lung
cancer treatment, a decision seen likely to erode Bristol-Myers
Squibb's BMY.N position in this hotly contested market.
For more news see
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has agreed in principle to pay about 100
million euros ($109.8 million) to settle its tax position in
Italy in a case involving allegations it helped clients transfer
undeclared funds offshore, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse AG will absorb Credit Suisse (Channel Islands)
Limited as of Jan 3, 2017, the bank said.
Its Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property
is raising capital by up to 173 million francs via a rights
issue in which shareholders can buy one new share for every 10
now held at a price of 112 francs.
Business Insider reported that Credit Suisse traders are
preparing one of the biggest hedge fund launches this year.
Qube, a quantitative-oriented hedge fund owned by Credit Suisse,
has just opened its doors for business. The fund, which is led
by Pierre-Yves Morlat, started approaching investors about
raising funds in the last few months, and now has $800 million
in funds committed to the fund, it said, citing to people
familiar with the matter.
here
TEMENOS
Financial software maker releases Q3 results after market
close
For more news see
OC OERLIKON
Chief Executive Roland Fischer tells Swiss newspaper Finanz
und Wirtschaft its Drive Systems business has structural
problems that need to be addressed. Afterwards a sale would be
an option "but the timing is wrong now, markets are on the
floor".
CHARLES VOEGELE
The Sempione Retail consortium said its previously announced
offer to buy the clothing retailer for a net 6.38 francs per
share in cash would run from Oct 20 to Nov 16 and may be
extended. It set a minimum acceptance rate of 70 percent. There
is no break fee.
PICTET
The Geneva-based wealth and asset management group said its
London banking branch can offer booking centre services with
immediate effect after it won regulatory approval.
"This new capability is designed to meet significant demand from
international private clients who wish to have their assets in
custody in the United Kingdom. The UK is recognised as an
attractive booking centre because of the stability and
transparency of its legal and regulatory environment," it said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* HBM Healthcare Investments says invests $10
million in True North Therapeutics, a privately held company
based in California as part of a $45 million equity financing
round.
* Datacolor AG appoints Annet van der Laan as new
CFO
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)