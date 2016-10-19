Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

ZURICH Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,070 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The drugmaker's new immunotherapy, Tecentriq, won approval on Tuesday from U.S. health regulators as a second-line lung cancer treatment, a decision seen likely to erode Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY.N position in this hotly contested market.

For more news see

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has agreed in principle to pay about 100 million euros ($109.8 million) to settle its tax position in Italy in a case involving allegations it helped clients transfer undeclared funds offshore, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse AG will absorb Credit Suisse (Channel Islands) Limited as of Jan 3, 2017, the bank said.

Its Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property is raising capital by up to 173 million francs via a rights issue in which shareholders can buy one new share for every 10 now held at a price of 112 francs.

Business Insider reported that Credit Suisse traders are preparing one of the biggest hedge fund launches this year. Qube, a quantitative-oriented hedge fund owned by Credit Suisse, has just opened its doors for business. The fund, which is led by Pierre-Yves Morlat, started approaching investors about raising funds in the last few months, and now has $800 million in funds committed to the fund, it said, citing to people familiar with the matter.

here

TEMENOS

Financial software maker releases Q3 results after market close

For more news see

OC OERLIKON

Chief Executive Roland Fischer tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft its Drive Systems business has structural problems that need to be addressed. Afterwards a sale would be an option "but the timing is wrong now, markets are on the floor".

CHARLES VOEGELE

The Sempione Retail consortium said its previously announced offer to buy the clothing retailer for a net 6.38 francs per share in cash would run from Oct 20 to Nov 16 and may be extended. It set a minimum acceptance rate of 70 percent. There is no break fee.

PICTET

The Geneva-based wealth and asset management group said its London banking branch can offer booking centre services with immediate effect after it won regulatory approval. "This new capability is designed to meet significant demand from international private clients who wish to have their assets in custody in the United Kingdom. The UK is recognised as an attractive booking centre because of the stability and transparency of its legal and regulatory environment," it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HBM Healthcare Investments says invests $10 million in True North Therapeutics, a privately held company based in California as part of a $45 million equity financing round.

* Datacolor AG appoints Annet van der Laan as new CFO

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)