Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

ZURICH Oct 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,060 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
Nestle became the latest company to be hit by the global
slowdown affecting food manufacturers after posting its weakest
underlying sales growth in more than a decade.
Shares were seen down 1.7 percent in premarket indications.
ROCHE
The world's biggest cancer drugs maker confirmed its
full-year outlook after third-quarter revenue rose 3 percent at
constant exchange rates, helped by robust sales of drugs in its
portfolio of medicines to fight cancer.
Shares were seen down 0.7 percent in premarket indications.
ACTELION
Europe's biggest biotech group again raised its full-year
guidance after it boosted nine-month sales 17 percent, driven by
strong sales of its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
medicines Opsumit and Uptravi.
Shares were seen up 2.6 percent in premarket indications.
TEMENOS
The Swiss banking software supplier topped third-quarter
revenue and profit expectations on Wednesday as it benefited
from an accelerating shift by financial institutions to outside
software suppliers.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank is cutting about 20 jobs at its cash-equities
business, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of
the matter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss mobile service providers Swisscom, Sunrise
and Salt said they have reached an agreement in
negotiations about lower mobile termination rates. The
adjustments enter into force on Jan. 1, 2017. Swisscom said it
estimates the adjustments will reduce its revenue by some 50
million francs for 2017, but also expects an equivalent
reduction in costs, meaning it sees the lower rates having a
relatively neutral impact on EBITDA.
* Sulzer posted nine-month incoming orders of 2.07
billion Swiss francs down slightly from 2.27 billion francs a
year ago. It confirmed its 2016 outlook.
* GAM Holding said group assets under management at
the end of September were 119.1 billion Swiss francs, up 5
percent from end June 2016 with overall net inflows of 0.7
billion francs. CEO Alex Friedman said the market environment
continues to be challenging.
* Inficon confirmed its guidance for 2016 as it
posted $78.3 million in sales for the third quarter up 8.2
percent on the prior-year figure.
* Zehnder Group said it is conducting a further
public share repurchase of up to 250,000 listed registered
shares A. The repurchased shares will be used for future
employee participation programmes and acquisitions, the company
said.
* Kuros Biosciences said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease
Designation to KUR-112, an investigational product candidate for
the treatment of Solitary Bone Cysts (SBC).
* Accu Holding said it had filed for temporary
court protection from creditors for four months.
* Also Holding said it had agreed a strategic
partnership with Innovix Distribution to bring a range of local
and global vertical-focused cloud services to SMB and Enterprise
customers in South-East Asia and Hong Kong in November 2016.
* Aevis Victoria said more than 70 percent of the
shares of Générale Beaulieu Holding SA had been sold to Swiss
Medical Network SA.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real,
work-day adjusted 5.7 percent in September to 18.8 billion Swiss
francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday. Overall,
Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 4.374 billion
francs in September.
