Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 21

ZURICH Oct 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,076 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE and UBS
Switzerland urged U.S. officials to consider the global
importance of UBS and Credit Suisse in a recent meeting ahead of
potential fines for Switzerland's two big banks over claims they
mis-sold mortgage-backed securities, a top Swiss diplomat said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said its
consolidated adjusted revenue for the first nine months of the
year was slightly down at 662.5 million Swiss francs ($666.10
million), from 669.3 million francs in the year-earlier period.
* Bossard Holding AG said it is further expanding
its presence in the USA by buying Arnold Industries, which has
about $40 million in annual sales. Parties have agreed not to
disclose the sale price.
* Datacolor said its full-year sales rose to $69.3
million, from $66.8 million, with net income nearly doubling to
$6 million.
* Also Holding said it is expecting to increase
profit in 2016 "significantly" compared to the previous year.
Nine-month profit rose to 44.5 million euros ($48.49 million),
from 28.4 million.
* BB Biotech reported third-quarter profit of 392.1
million francs, down slightly from 394 million francs in the
year-earlier period.
* Newron said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
is considering a resubmitted NDA for Xadago.
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank economic data for October
($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9177 euros)
