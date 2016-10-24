Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24

ZURICH Oct 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,058 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
CEO Paul Bulcke comments on growth outlook in what he
describes as deflationary circumstances in Swiss newspaper
Finanz und Wirtschaft. "In normal circumstances (5-6 pct organic
growth) should be a target. But not in the current deflationary
circumstances," FuW quotes Bulcke as saying.

NOVARTIS
Sonntagszeitung reported Novartis is delaying a reduction of
its Roche stake until a replacement investment is in

]

COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche received FDA approval for its fully
automated blood screening assay on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems.
* LifeWatch AG said it has signed a Letter of
Intent with GE Medical Systems Information Technologies, Inc
with the purpose of exploring opportunities of a long-term
strategic relationship regarding the exclusive third-party
distribution of LifeWatch's monitoring services in the U.S. and
possible other markets, as well as other potential ventures.
* Clariant said it had partnered with Konica Minolta
& Matchmycolor to make colour matching of polyolefin products
faster. Clariant is also presenting new AddWorks additive
solutions that, it said, support the evolving needs of major
segments of the plastics industry.
* Emmi said Kai Koenecke will become the group's
chief supply chain officer and a member of its group management
with effect from April 1, 2017.
* The CEO of Charles Voegele, which is being bought
by Sempione Retail, told cash.ch the company could survive on
its own but it recognises the European environment would become
increasingly difficult for mid-sized firms.
* Gurit reported net sales grew 3 percent to 273
million Swiss francs for first nine months of 2016. For
full-year 2016, Gurit expects net sales to come in on a similar
level as in 2015.
* Evolva said it has pre-launched its portal for
online product sales.
* Schaffner presented its new high-current EMC/EMI
filters for 690 VAC- or 1,500 VDC Applications.
* WISeKey said it had been selected by Favre-Leuba
AG to digitally secure its new watches.
* ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG published its offer
prospectus for its offer for Acron Helvetia VII.
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank releases sight deposit data for the week
ended Oct. 21 due at 0800 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)