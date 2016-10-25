Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 25

ZURICH Oct 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,015 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
The world's largest pesticides maker, in the process of
being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, expects the deal to
stretch into the first quarter of next year, it said on Tuesday,
missing its original forecast for it to close this
year.
Syngenta expects the European Commission to take its
regulatory review of ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of the
Swiss pesticides maker to a second phase, Chief Executive Erik
Fyrwald told Reuters.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said third-quarter core net income fell
4 percent, as sales of cancer drug Gleevec continued to decline
after patent expiration, and amid efforts to rejuvenate its
slumping Alcon eye care division.
CREDIT SUISSE
Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have
signaled recently that penalty imposition on Barclays Plc
, Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG
may not conclude until closer to the arrival of the new U.S.
administration in January, Sky News reported.
JULIUS BAER
DBS Group Holdings and Julius Baer Gruppe are
weighing bids for Dutch lender ABN AMRO Group's Asia
private banking business that manages about $20 billion in
assets, several people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG
The Swiss real estate company which invests in U.S.
multifamily housing, on Tuesday announced plans for an initial
public offering on the Swiss SIX exchange.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler said as a result of one-off effects
(revaluation of participation in also and sale of operations in
Japan), it now expects a net profit of 780 million to 830
million Swiss francs; 9-month orders received rose 4.3 percent.
* Panalpina said it an adjusted EBIT of 93.6
million Swiss francs and consolidated profit of 72.6 million
francs in the first nine months of 2016. The company said its
intention is to grow organically but also by way of bolt-on
acquisitions, and that it did not expect any tailwind from the
markets in the foreseeable future.
* Ams posted Q3 revenues of 146.7 million euros and
said it had signed an agreement to acquire Heptagon.
* Hochdorf Holding said it has signed a purchase
agreement to acquire 51 percent of Pharmalys Laboratories SA, 51
percent of Pharmalys Tunisia Ltd SA and 51 percent of Pharmalys
Africa Sarl, which is to be founded jointly.
* Feintool International Holding said in the first
nine months of the 2016 financial year, it increased its sales
by 11.4 percent to 416.9 million francs compared to previous
year.
* Huber+Suhner said nine-month order intake
amounted to 567.8 million Swiss francs, representing a increase
of 7 percent. Net sales during same period increased by 5
percent to 558.8 million Swiss francs, the company said.
* Relief Therapeutics Holding announced a strategic
collaboration agreement between its subsidiary Relief
Therapeutics SA and FirstString Research Inc. for the support of
the clinical development in the United States of atexakin alfa,
a low-dose formulation of recombinant human interleukin 6.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank could cut its negative interest
rates even more if needed, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on
Monday. "We have not yet reached the lower bound. Where it is
exactly I cannot say," he told a question-and-answer session
after giving a lecture at an economic conference in Basel.
