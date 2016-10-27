Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 27

ZURICH Oct 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 7,869 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The Swiss federal administrative court (FAC) said on Wednesday Swiss bank UBS had been granted the right to inspect the files and receive information in a tax investigation by French tax authorities.

UBS said on Thursday it welcomed the decision as "an important first step towards clarity over the legal situation".

STRAUMANN

The Swiss maker of dental implants said it bought a 30 percent stake in V2R Biomedical, a small, privately-owned company in Montreal that specializes in prosthetically-driven guided-surgery solutions.

The company also reported a 15 percent rise in 9-month revenue and confirmed its full-year outlook.

ABB

ABB's third-quarter orders slipped 14 percent and were not forecast to rise again soon, on adverse market conditions as well as customer hesitation to buy products from its Power Grids unit. Shares in the Swiss maker of power transformers were indicated to fall 2.8 percent in pre-market trading.

Clariant

The specialty chemical company said it was on track to achieve its full-year targets after sales and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained broadly flat in the third quarter.

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch Group will have to stick to a 2013 agreement on phasing out delivieries of watch movements, Swiss competition authority Weko said on Thursday. The company said its movement unit would have to massively hike prices to cover the costs of maintaining its production capacities.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries said net sales declined 4.8 percent to 1.8 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year due to a downturn in agricultural equipment sales. It said it is expecting a downturn in sales and a significant fall in operating profit and profit margins in 2016.

* Evolva and ERS Genomics said they signed a license agreement on CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing patents for industrial applications.

* Implenia said it won several orders to construct buildings in Central and Western Switzerland, with contracts totalling approximately 100 million Swiss francs.

* Lonza said it has entered into a long-term commercial supply agreement with Clovis Oncology, a biopharmaceutical company, for the manufacture of Clovis's development-stage PARP inhibitor, rucaparib.

* SHL Telemedicine said Irit Alroy, Chief Technology Officer, would leave the company by mid January 2017.

* Sika AG said net profit rose 22.9 percent in the first nine months, allowing it to confirm its financial targets for 2016. The group said the unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's takeover attempt created uncertainty for the future.

* Vontobel said it expected the fourth quarter to again be challenging after assets under management in the bank's "quality growth boutique" fell to 36.4 billion Swiss francs at the end of September, from 37.0 billion at the end of June.

ECONOMY

* The UBS consumption indicator for September rose to 1.59 points.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)