Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 31

ZURICH Oct 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 7895.3 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

European Union antitrust regulators on Friday opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, China's biggest-ever foreign acquisition.

SIKA

Sika's SIK.S management won the latest round in its bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain on Friday with a Swiss court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights could be restricted.

Asked in an interview with Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung whether the time had come for a compromise, family member Urs Burkard said: "We would be pleased if all parties sat together at the table, so Sika, Saint-Gobain and the family holding SWH (Schenker-Winkler Holding)."

Sika Chairman Paul Haelg, in an interview with Schweiz am Sonntag, said that the company had an offer which would be a better alternative for the Burkard family.

Sika shares were indicated to open 3.3 percent higher in pre-trading.

CREDIT SUISSE

CEO Tidjane Thiam told the Financial Times the Swiss lender is talking with another bank about a cost-sharing project to help find savings. "We are talking to one specific bank and have asked the teams to come up with one specific idea that we can implement successfully and take it from there," Thiam was quoted as saying. [here ]

NESTLE

Chairman Peter Brabeck told Sonntagsblick the company hired Mark Schneider as its new CEO because Nestle needed someone who understood the health sector in order to properly integrate Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 28.7 billion Swiss francs ($29.05 billion) for the first nine months of 2016, as it made gains from its huge foreign currency holdings and its negative interest rate policy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said acceptance of Switzerland's nuclear power phase out initiative will cause the company economic damage of 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.53 billion).

* APG SGA SA CEO Markus Ehrle told Finanz und Wirtschaft the company's anchor shareholders were satisfied with their investment in APG, when asked whether it was possible that JCDecaux could take over the company. Ehrle also said APG had so far avoided paying negative interest rates on its cash balances.

* Novartis said it has been awarded the 2016 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Biotechnology Product for Cosentyx as well as the Prix Galien Foundation "Discovery of the Decade" Award for Best Pharmaceutical Product for the cancer drug Gleevec.

* Calida Holding AG has been informed that Veraison Capital has acquired a 16.31 percent stake in the company from Micalux SA.

* VAT Group reported a 40 percent increase in orders and a 17 percent increase in sales for its third quarter.

* Orior Group said Bruno de Gennaro, a member of the company's Management Board, will step down from his position as CEO of the Convenience segment and head of the competence centre Fredag at the end of June 2017.

* Looser Holding reported nine month net revenues of 328.4 million Swiss francs, down from 330.7 million francs a year earlier, consolidated net income rose to 10.1 million francs from 6.4 million francs.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)