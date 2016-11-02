Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 2

ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down percent 0.6 percent at 7,715 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by Bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The chocolate maker said net profit fell to 219 million
Swiss francs ($225.05 million), compared to the 226 million
franc average forecast by analysts in a poll by Reuters. It is
raising its dividend to 15.50 francs per share. Chairman Andreas
Jacobs is stepping down, with Patrick De Maeseneire proposed to
replace him.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Temenos said it was launching a share buyback
program to cost up to 99 million francs.
* OC Oerlikon said third-quarter sales fell 13.4
percent to 549 million Swiss francs, with its profit margin also
slipping amid weak demand for its textile machinery and
restructuring of its drive systems business. It said the bottom
of the trough in its textile business will likely be reached in
2016.
* ABB said it won a $40 million order for part of a
power link in southern China.
* Eastern Property Holdings says it plans to offer
5.1 million new shares, to finance the company's operations.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)